Matlloob wins 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Matloob Ahmad of Lahore Gymkhana put up a dazzling show of golfing skills coupled with precision and won the title of 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship here on Sunday at Pakistan Air Force Skyview Golf Course.

Ceaseless and eclectic demonstration of golf playing skills by the dexterous and capable Matloob Ahmed helped him to made his way the top slot. The final days 18 holes round on Sunday was intense and delirium oriented and out of six prime aspirants seeking the resplendent Punjab Open Title 2021, it was Matloob Ahmed who managed to ascend to the top through deftness, prowess and virtuosity. In the final round Matloob flourished and prospered through most reliable shot making, from the tees and sublime control over his approach shots augmented by finesse in putting on the greens. With birdies on holes 2,8,10,11 and 18 and regulation pars on the other 13 holes Matloob became the principal star of the occasion with a final round score of gross 67 that reflected his earnestness and yearning to subdue all opponents with a commanding final round performance that brought him a three round aggregate gross score of 205, eleven under par. In the process he finished four strokes ahead of the runners up position achievers who are three in number. Out of these three M.Shahzad is from Lahore Garrison and a club mate of Matloob while Mohammad Alam and Adil Jehangir are from PAF Skyview No doubt Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Alam and Adil Jehangir played undaunted and resolute golf but missed out acquiring the top position because Matloob was astute and creative in handling of crucial shots.

The fierceness of the final days competition can be guaged from the fact that three professionals ended up in third slot at a score of 210, six under par and the champions who attained the third position include the steady M.Tariq, the dynamic Ahmed Baig and the battle hardened Shahid Javed Khan.

At an under par score of five under par is the mighty Shabbir Iqbal,the experienced Ansar Mehmood and the upcoming Afzal Mohsin.

A few more participating professionals with under par scores are Taimoor Khan, three under, M.Munir, two under Khalid Khan and Akbar Mehroze, one under.

That speaks of the golfing talent that Pakistan possesses. Simply spectacular. And watching these performances with awe was the champion of yester years, Ghullam Nabi who has won the Punjab Open Title ten times.

The front runner in amateur category was the boyish Damil Ataullah with three round scores of 76,74 and 72 and a winning aggregate of 222. Second gross was secured by Qasim Ali Khan and his three rounds score was 79,72 and 76 and an aggregate of 227.Omer Khokher ended up third with a three days aggregate of 228.

In Ladies section Parkha Ijaz did wonders by playing superably and coming up with under par rounds of 68 and 68 and a memorable aggregate of 136, eight under par.

Other Results; Senior Pros; Naseer Khan, first; Tahir Naseem,second; Mohammad Akram, third;Junior Pros; A.Wadood, first; Mohammad Saqib, second; Ali Raza, third; Senior Amateurs; Lt Col Mohammad Shafi, first gross; Tariq Mehmood, 2nd gross; Javed Ahmed Khan, third gross; Asim Tiwana, first net; Brig Aslam, 2nd net ;S.Haider Hussain 3rd net. Ladies arkha Ijaz, first gross; Ghazala Yasmin, 2nd gross; Suneya Osama,3rd gross; Rimsha Ijaz, first net; Munaza Shaheen, 2nd net; Shahnaz Moeen,3rd net.

At the conclusion of the 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship,the prizes were given to the performers by Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam SI (M) SBt in a grand prize distribution ceremony attended by Air Commodore (retd) Tariq Abbas of PAF Skyview, Sajjad Syed of EXD, Punjab Golf Association Executive Committee Members Professionals Amateurs and Families.