Mattar Al Tayer: UAE Tour presents to the world images of splendor of our country and its excellence in all fields

Al Tayer expresses his gratitude to Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021) His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has expressed his highest gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for His Highness’ presence during the sixth stage, the 165km Dubai Stage, of the 3rd UAE Tour on Friday.

HE AL Tayer said: “The keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to follow the riders during their participation in the Dubai stage every year confirms the interest and support of His Highness for the UAE Tour, and his presence inspires and motivates participants to perform at their best and compete strongly.

“His Highness is a staunch believer in the importance of sports in general, and cycling in particular, in society, as well as its positive effects on the health, happiness and vitality of the community.

“His Highness’ presence is also a reminder of the importance of continuing to work in this field and building on the gains, and contributing towards the achievement of our wise leadership’s goals for the people of our beloved nation and all those live here.”

HE Al Tayer added: “In accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, we were keen to select a route that showcases new areas and attractions of Dubai to the world, and passes through many of our historic and culture districts, and, of course, our best known tourist attractions, because the Tour, which started in Abu Dhabi, is an important means of presenting the splendor and magnificence of our country and its people to the world, as well as the distinction of our country in every field.

“The wheel of development continues for us, with new residential, commercial, industrial and tourism projects being delivered every year. So, the riders have passed through different areas of Dubai today, including the new ones that have been added to the Tour for the first time, including the likes of Deira Islands and the modern residential and commercial areas in Ras Al Khor, where the world’s tallest tower is under construction, as well as the areas they used to pass through in previous years, like Deira, Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, Marina, Jumeirah Islands, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, and many other unique areas of Dubai that have dazzled the world with their splendid design and implementation.”

His Excellency the Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council concluded: “Dubai has become a world-class cycling-friendly city and a favorite destination of fans of this sport thanks to the availability of international-class tracks in different regions. Exclusive cycling paths, tracks and bridges have become a distinctive feature of Dubai, allowing everyone to ride in a safe environment, and all of this is reflected in the vitality, activity and health of our community members as well as their participation in various sports events, and their presence in the UAE Tour and as they cheer on their favorite cycling stars across the country.”