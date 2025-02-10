Open Menu

Matthew Breetzke Sets New Record ODIs With A Blistering Innings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:19 PM

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

Matthew Breetzke becomes first opening batsman to score 150 runs on his ODI debut as he faced 148 balls, hit 11 fours and 5 sixes

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) South African debutant Matthew Breetzke set a new record in One Day Internationals (ODIs) with a blistering innings.

Matthew Breetzke became the first opening batsman to score 150 runs on his ODI debut. He faced 148 balls, hitting 11 fours and 5 sixes. Before him, no player had ever scored 150 runs on their ODI debut.

Additionally, Breetzke surpassed his compatriot Colin Ingram, who had scored 124 runs on his ODI debut. However, Breetzke was dismissed after scoring 150 runs.

The South African opener is now the fourth South African and the 19th batsman in the world to score a century on ODI debut.

Before him, Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma, and Reeza Hendricks had achieved this feat.

Moreover, Breetzke also became the second South African opener to score a half-century in his debut match.

During the tri-series match against New Zealand, Breetzke completed his half-century off 68 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six.

From Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Abid Ali hold the record for scoring centuries on their ODI debut.

Among other countries, two players each from England, New Zealand and the West Indies achieved this milestone, while one player each from India, Australia, Hong Kong, Scotland, Thailand, Zimbabwe, and Afghanistan has scored a century on debut.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Century World Thailand Australia Hong Kong Zimbabwe Abid Ali From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

1 minute ago
 Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

5 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

49 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

50 minutes ago
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

1 hour ago
 UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

1 hour ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

2 hours ago
 UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collecti ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

3 hours ago
 Cyber Security Council organises awareness session ..

Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports