Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

(@Abdulla99267510)

Matthew Breetzke becomes first opening batsman to score 150 runs on his ODI debut as he faced 148 balls, hit 11 fours and 5 sixes

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) South African debutant Matthew Breetzke set a new record in One Day Internationals (ODIs) with a blistering innings.

Matthew Breetzke became the first opening batsman to score 150 runs on his ODI debut. He faced 148 balls, hitting 11 fours and 5 sixes. Before him, no player had ever scored 150 runs on their ODI debut.

Additionally, Breetzke surpassed his compatriot Colin Ingram, who had scored 124 runs on his ODI debut. However, Breetzke was dismissed after scoring 150 runs.

The South African opener is now the fourth South African and the 19th batsman in the world to score a century on ODI debut.

Before him, Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma, and Reeza Hendricks had achieved this feat.

Moreover, Breetzke also became the second South African opener to score a half-century in his debut match.

During the tri-series match against New Zealand, Breetzke completed his half-century off 68 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six.

From Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Abid Ali hold the record for scoring centuries on their ODI debut.

Among other countries, two players each from England, New Zealand and the West Indies achieved this milestone, while one player each from India, Australia, Hong Kong, Scotland, Thailand, Zimbabwe, and Afghanistan has scored a century on debut.