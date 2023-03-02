Matthew Wade confident Karachi Kings will make it to playoffs

Karachi Kings' wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade has expressed confidence in his side's ability to make it to the playoffs, terming the next three matches 'important'

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):Karachi Kings' wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade has expressed confidence in his side's ability to make it to the playoffs, terming the next three matches 'important'.

Wade, who scored a fighting half-century in the run chase against Peshawar Zalmi, shared his disappointment over failing to finish the game but stated that his side would get another opportunity to bounce back.

"It would have been nice if I had finished the game, that's our job as a top order player. As I said, the rate was crazy enough high, we need 12 or 13 (runs per over). I felt like if they gave me the ball up, I would hit areas I thought I could hit and was going to take it down straight but missed it. That's kind of the game, it's T20 and it happens," Wade told the media in the post-match press conference.

"Yeah it is disappointing that I couldn't go on and pose a bigger score but we'll get another opportunity in a few days, we have to bounce back, we have to win the next three games and win them well and give ourselves a chance for the finals," he added.

The wicketkeeper batter asserted that the Kings' net run rate in the tournament had the capability of spicing up the race for the playoffs as his side lost their matches by minimal margins.

"We are not playing our best but we've been there and there about as we've lost by minimal margins and our run rate is probably capable in the tournament at the moment," shared Wade.

"So, pretty much every game from here, we have to win, let's how we're looking at it anyway and if we can bank three, we'll have the chance to play the finals," he added.

It is worth mentioning that the Kings slipped to fifth with four points in seven matches in the PSL 8 standings with a narrow 24-run defeat against Peshawar Zalmi.

Kings' pacer Mohammad Amir's magnificent figures of 4/26 and Imad Wasim's gritty 57-run knock went in vain.

The 2020 champions next face Islamabad United on Friday in a must-win clash.