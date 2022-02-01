UrduPoint.com

West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews has progressed four places to 11th position in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after a fine show in the first two matches of their four match-series against South Africa, according to latest rankings issued by ICC on Tuesday

Matthews, who grabbed two wickets each in both matches, is the highest-ranked bowler from the West Indies with other off-spinner Anisa Mohammed in 25th place and Shakera Selman 26th. Seam bowler Shamilia Connell has moved up nine slots to 29th after taking three wickets in the two matches.

South Africa captain Sune Luus has advanced seven places to joint-34th among bowlers and is up two places to 44th in the batting list, which is now led by Alyssa Healy with Mithali Raj in second place after Lizelle Lee dropped two places to third.

Lee, ICC's Women's ODI Player of the Year in 2021, is out of the series due to COVID-19.

The all-rounders' list also sees changes at the top with Marizanne Kapp slipping to third after missing the matches against the West Indies. Nat Sciver and Elisse Perry are ranked first and second.

Chedean Nation (up five places to 51st) of the West Indies and opener Tazmin Brits (up 25 places to 64th) of South Africa are others to move up the batters' list in the latest update that sees Sri Lanka's players drop out of the rankings tables as they have not played ODIs since October 2019 and will make a return once they play an ODI.

