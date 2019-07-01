Mattocks penalty lifts Jamaica into third straight Gold Cup semis

Los Angeles, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Jamaica moved a step closer to reaching their third straight CONCACAF Gold Cup final as they booked their spot in the semis on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Panama in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jamaica next plays the winner of the day's other quarter-final between the mighty Americans and the tiny Caribbean Island of Curacao.

The USA are undefeated and the favourites to win their seventh Gold Cup title.

Darren Mattocks converted a penalty in the 75th minute for Jamaica, who won their group but struggled to do so after playing to draws with El Salvador and Curacao.

The Reggae Boyz got a break Sunday when Panama's Michael Amir Murillo was called for a controversial hand ball as he was challenging Mattocks for a header at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Jamaican players then argued over who would take the penalty kick before Mattocks won out. He made no mistake, pushing it into the open side after Panama keeper Luis Mejia guessed wrong.