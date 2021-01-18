From bitter social media posts to workouts using mattresses as hitting partners, dozens of the world's best tennis players confined to Australian hotels for two weeks are dealing with their confinement in contrasting ways

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :From bitter social media posts to workouts using mattresses as hitting partners, dozens of the world's best tennis players confined to Australian hotels for two weeks are dealing with their confinement in contrasting ways.

The Australian Open in Melbourne has been delayed three weeks until February 8 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and has run into new problems this week.

Positive Covid-19 cases on three of 17 charter flights into the country mean 72 players have been confined to their rooms for the entire 14-day quarantine period.

Others are allowed out, but only for five hours a day, to train in bio-secure 'bubbles'.

It means players are having to cope with some unusual problems and find some creative solutions as they try to stay occupied and in shape over two weeks of isolation: