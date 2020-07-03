Mauritius Open 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Friday confirmed that the Necker Mauritius Open 2020 has been cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Friday confirmed that the Necker Mauritius Open 2020 has been cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSA World Tour Gold tournament, which had been rescheduled to take place between August 18-22 following the suspension of the PSA World Tour due to the pandemic would have been the first PSA event to take place on the picturesque island, said a press release issued here.

The PSA had been working closely with the tournament promoters in order to hold the tournament following the disruption of the PSA World Tour, but border restrictions in place in Mauritius mean that a decision has been made to cancel the tournament, with the intention of holding the inaugural Mauritius Open in June 2021 instead.

"We have explored all possible alternatives but restrictions currently in place following the global outbreak of COVID-19 has left us with no choice but to cancel the 2020 edition of the Mauritius Open," said Necker Gestion Prive Chief Executive, Rmy Mabillon.

"While we are naturally disappointed not to be able to invite the world's leading players to Mauritius at this time, we are confident that we will be able to put on a real show in 2021 and look forward to unveiling our plans for the tournament in due course," he said.