UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritius Open 2020 Rescheduled For August

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:16 PM

Mauritius Open 2020 rescheduled for August

The Necker Mauritius Open 2020 has been rescheduled for August (18-22) following last week's decision by the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to extend the suspension of the PSA Tour until July due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Necker Mauritius Open 2020 has been rescheduled for August (18-22) following last week's decision by the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to extend the suspension of the PSA Tour until July due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The tournament - which was originally scheduled to take place in June would be the first PSA World Tour event to be held on the picturesque island, with play taking place at the Cote D'or sports Complex in the Moka District of Mauritius, said a press release issued here.

A 24-man draw would compete for the $100,000 prize fund. The tournament is a PSA World Tour Gold event and follows off the back of successful exhibition tournaments in previous years which attracted world-class players such as former World No.

1s Gregory Gaultier and Karim Abdel Gawad.

"We are working hard to overcome the various challenges resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak and I am pleased that we are able to share the news that we have rescheduled the first of a number of tournaments affected by the suspension of the tour," said PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.

Necker Gestion Priv�e Chief Executive, R�my Mabillon, said: "We are delighted to be able to reschedule the tournament so quickly and look forward to welcoming the world's best players to Mauritius for this great squash festival in the Indian Ocean."

Related Topics

India Squash World Sports Mauritius June July August 2020 Gold Event From Share Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Police launches videoconferencing service fo ..

6 minutes ago

PM’s construction industry package hailed: Mian ..

15 minutes ago

KPK govt detains three reporters for covering Quar ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates Auction activates remote working across a ..

36 minutes ago

IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suit ..

40 minutes ago

Khushhali Microfinance bank, Micro Ensure offer fr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.