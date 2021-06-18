UrduPoint.com
Mavericks Coach Carlisle Steps Down: Team

Fri 18th June 2021

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle has stepped down after 13 seasons with the franchise, the team confirmed Thursday.

A statement from the Mavericks, who were eliminated from the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month, announced Carlisle's decision to quit.

"Rick informed me today about his decision to step down as head coach," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a statement.

"On top of being a tremendous basketball coach, he was also a friend and a confidant...I want to thank Rick for all he gave this franchise and this city. We wish him all the best.

" Carlisle guided the Mavericks to the franchise's only NBA Championship in 2011, when a team led by Dirk Nowitzki upset the Miami Heat in six games.

The 61-year-old Carlisle, who was hired in 2008, is the most successful coach in Mavericks history, compiling a record of 555 wins against 478 defeats.

As well as the 2011 Finals victory, Carlisle established the Mavericks as regular postseason contenders, guiding the team to the playoffs in nine of his 13 seasons in charge.

Carlisle is one of only 14 people to win an NBA Championship as both a player and a head coach, having been a member of the Boston Celtics' championship-winning team in 1986.

