UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mavs' Porzingis Out For Rest Of 1st Rd With Knee Injury

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:20 AM

Mavs' Porzingis out for rest of 1st rd with knee injury

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Dallas big man Kristaps Porzingis will miss the remainder of the Mavericks' NBA first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a right knee injury, the team said Friday.

The Mavs said in a statement that Porzingis has been receiving treatment for a torn meniscus in his right knee and "further treatment options are being explored." Porzingis was hurt in the opening game of the series, in which they trail 2-3 with game six coming up on Sunday in the NBA's coronavirus quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Porzingis scored 23 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the Mavericks' game-two victory. But he has missed the last two games.

Lithuania's Porzingis missed more than a season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February of 2018, in what would turn out to be his final game for the New York Knicks.

The Mavericks acquired him in a trade the following year and re-signed him last year to a five-year, $158 million deal.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Man Orlando Dallas New York Florida February Sunday 2018 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 August 2020

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

59 minutes ago

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

8 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

9 hours ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

10 hours ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.