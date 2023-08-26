Max Verstappen on pole for Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix after qualifying at Zandvoort on Saturday to the delight of his orange army of fans packing the stands at Zandvoort

Zandvoort, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 )

McLaren's Lando Norris will start alongside the Red Bull double world champion on the front row of Sunday's race.

A runaway leader by 125 points in the championship Verstappen has a perfect record since his home event returned to the F1 Calendar in 2021, starting from the front of the grid and winning both races.

A ninth successive win on Sunday will bring him level with Sebastian Vettel's record set in 2013.

Mercedes' George Russell took third in an eventful red-flagged qualifying to start on the second row of Sunday's race with Alex Albon's Williams alongside him.

