Max Verstappen Wins 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Hamilton Second
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 09:10 PM
Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Max Verstappen won Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, denying world champion Lewis Hamilton who finished second for Mercedes.
Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes took third.
Despite losing for the first time this season Hamilton retains the lead in the drivers standings.