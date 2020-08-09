UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Max Verstappen Wins 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Hamilton Second

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 09:10 PM

Max Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Hamilton second

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Max Verstappen won Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, denying world champion Lewis Hamilton who finished second for Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes took third.

Despite losing for the first time this season Hamilton retains the lead in the drivers standings.

Related Topics

World Mercedes Hamilton Lead Sunday

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

27 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.