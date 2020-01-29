Maxwell terms Haris Rauf as an absolute superstar

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has described Melbourne Stars teammate Haris Rauf as an absolute superstar, and said the Pakistan bowler's emergence was the story of the Big Bash League season

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has described Melbourne stars teammate Haris Rauf as an absolute superstar, and said the Pakistan bowler's emergence was the story of the Big Bash League season.

Rauf had enjoyed a sensational breakthrough campaign after being plucked from grade cricket in Tasmania at the start of the season when the Stars were searching for a stop-gap measure to cover injured spearhead Dale Steyn on a short-term basis, Australian Associated Press reported.

The speedster had since become one of the best bowlers in the BBL, earning his international debut in Pakistan's Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Lahore last week.

Rauf has now returned to the Stars ahead of their BBL qualifier against the Sydney Sixers on Friday night, and Maxwell expects the 26-year-old to be available for the crucial clash at the MCG.

Rauf's return was a welcome boost for Melbourne, who had lost three matches on the spin despite topping the table at the end of the regular season.

"There's no limit to what he could do, he's an absolute superstar. "We probably didn't quite get as much out of him as we could have," Maxwell said.

"Rauf has still performed unbelievably well, and an absolute entertainment machine and people love coming to watch that," he said.

"The story of him coming from club cricket into Pakistan's eyes was absolutely outstanding and probably the story of the BBL tournament," he added.