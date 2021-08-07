UrduPoint.com

Mayar Sherif Becomes First Egyptian In WTA Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:43 PM

Mayar Sherif becomes first Egyptian in WTA final

Mayar Sherif on Saturday became the first Egyptian woman to reach a WTA final when she beat home hope Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 at the Cluj clay court tournament

Mayar Sherif on Saturday became the first Egyptian woman to reach a WTA final when she beat home hope Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 at the Cluj clay court tournament.

The 25-year-old Sherif is 119th in the world and will meet the winner of the second semi-final between Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Germany's Andrea Petkovic.

The Cairo-born, California-educated Sherif was also the first Egyptian woman to play at Roland Garros or advance past the first-round at the Australian Open after turning professional in 2019 after graduating from Pepperdine University in the US.

