UrduPoint.com

Mayar Sherif Becomes First Egyptian In WTA Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 10:44 PM

Mayar Sherif becomes first Egyptian in WTA final

Mayar Sherif on Saturday became the first Egyptian woman to reach a WTA final when she beat home hope Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 at the Cluj clay court tournament

ClujNapoca, Romania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Mayar Sherif on Saturday became the first Egyptian woman to reach a WTA final when she beat home hope Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 at the Cluj clay court tournament.

The 25-year-old Sherif is 119th in the world and will meet Germany's Andrea Petkovic in the final after the second seed's 6-4, 6-2 win over Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic in the second semi-final.

The Cairo-born, California-educated Sherif was also the first Egyptian woman to play at Roland Garros and advance past the first-round at the Australian Open after turning professional in 2019 after graduating from Pepperdine University in the US.

Former world number nine Petkovic pulled double duty on Saturday having earlier finished off her quarter-final against Australia's Seone Mendez 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-1.

Related Topics

World Australia Germany Romania Serbia Women 2019 Australian Open From Court

Recent Stories

US B-52 Bombers Strike Taliban Targets in Northern ..

US B-52 Bombers Strike Taliban Targets in Northern Afghanistan - Defense Ministr ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan strongly rejects baseless Afghan represen ..

Pakistan strongly rejects baseless Afghan representative's accusations at UNSC

1 minute ago
 Lyon held before PSG begin Ligue 1 title bid

Lyon held before PSG begin Ligue 1 title bid

1 minute ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner meets British Prime Min ..

Pakistan High Commissioner meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

1 minute ago
 Swepson, Christian help Australia to consolation T ..

Swepson, Christian help Australia to consolation T20 win over Bangladesh

5 minutes ago
 Gatland wants bolder, faster Lions in Springboks s ..

Gatland wants bolder, faster Lions in Springboks series decider

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.