UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Maybe This Year Will Be The One', Says Senegal's Cisse

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:38 PM

'Maybe this year will be the one', says Senegal's Cisse

Senegal boss Aliou Cisse said the surprise exit of hosts Egypt and Morocco and the elimination of defending champions Cameroon has fuelled hopes of a first Africa Cup of Nations title

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Senegal boss Aliou Cisse said the surprise exit of hosts Egypt and Morocco and the elimination of defending champions Cameroon has fuelled hopes of a first Africa Cup of Nations title.

Cisse was captain of the team that reached the 2002 final, losing to Cameroon on penalties, and is now coach of a strong side featuring Liverpool star Sadio Mane and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

"It's true that Cameroon are not here, the big favourites are no longer here today. Of course that gives us ideas and it gives us even more confidence to say yes, maybe this year will be the one," Cisse said on Tuesday.

"But like I said, that's just hope and it won't be enough. We'll have to work very hard, we'll have to be serious, and that is what we're doing." However, Cisse warned Senegal would pay the price for looking any further than Wednesday's quarter-final with Benin in Cairo.

Michel Dussuyer's side have, remarkably, progressed to the last eight in Egypt for the first time despite not winning a single game.

But after advancing in third place following three draws in a group that included both Cameroon and Ghana, Benin survived a missed Hakim Ziyech spot-kick in stoppage time before beating Herve Renard's Morocco in a penalty shootout in the last 16.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Liverpool Cairo Price Benin Senegal Cameroon Ghana Morocco Coach

Recent Stories

CTD playing frontline role in war on terror: IGP

1 minute ago

Unity must to foil bids to create confusion about ..

3 minutes ago

DLD, UBL to manage and service OA accounts

9 minutes ago

Georgian Authorities Should Know History of Relati ..

3 minutes ago

EU Agrees Contingency Plan for 2019 Project Financ ..

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwe opposition MP charged with treason: lawye ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.