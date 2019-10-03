Mayer decathlon title bid ends in tears

Kevin Mayer's bid to retain his world decathlon crown ended in disappointment on Thursday after the Frenchman failed to register a jump in the pole vault

The French world record holder, who had taken the lead in the overall standings after the discus, exited the competition after twice pulling up on his approach to the mattress.

The 27-year-old, who sobbed into the mattress after his aborted second jump, had appeared to be carrying an injury to his left ankle, which was heavily strapped.