UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayer Decathlon Title Bid Ends In Tears

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:48 PM

Mayer decathlon title bid ends in tears

Kevin Mayer's bid to retain his world decathlon crown ended in disappointment on Thursday after the Frenchman failed to register a jump in the pole vault

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Kevin Mayer's bid to retain his world decathlon crown ended in disappointment on Thursday after the Frenchman failed to register a jump in the pole vault.

The French world record holder, who had taken the lead in the overall standings after the discus, exited the competition after twice pulling up on his approach to the mattress.

The 27-year-old, who sobbed into the mattress after his aborted second jump, had appeared to be carrying an injury to his left ankle, which was heavily strapped.

Related Topics

World Lead

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

36 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

51 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

51 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.