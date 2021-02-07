UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayers Hits Test Debut Century As West Indies Keep Up Run Chase

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Mayers hits Test debut century as West Indies keep up run chase

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Kyle Mayers scored a century on his debut as the West Indies challenged for an unlikely victory in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Sunday.

Mayers was on 117 from 213 balls with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner on 79 as the West Indies reached 266-3 at tea on the final day.

They need another 129 runs from a minimum 33 overs in the final session to win.

Resuming on 110-3, the pair frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers and took their partnership to 207, the highest fourth wicket partnership for the West Indies in the fourth innings of a Test.

They surpassed the record of Len Baichan and Clive Lloyd, who scored 164 against Pakistan at Lahore in 1975.

Bonner pulled off-spinner Mehidy Hasan over square leg for a boundary with the first ball of the day and Mayers brought up the century stand by hitting Mustafizur Rahman for a four and six off successive deliveries.

Mayer became the 15th West Indies batsman to get a debut century when he edged a Mustafizur ball to the boundary between slip and gully.

Bangladesh scored 430 and 223-8 declared. The West Indies made 259 in their first innings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Century Bangladesh Chittagong Mustafizur Rahman Sunday From

Recent Stories

ECI partners with UAE International Investors Coun ..

50 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.