Mayers hits Test debut century as West Indies keep up run chase

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Kyle Mayers scored a century on his debut as the West Indies challenged for an unlikely victory in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Sunday.

Mayers was on 117 from 213 balls with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner on 79 as the West Indies reached 266-3 at tea on the final day.

They need another 129 runs from a minimum 33 overs in the final session to win.

Resuming on 110-3, the pair frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers and took their partnership to 207, the highest fourth wicket partnership for the West Indies in the fourth innings of a Test.

They surpassed the record of Len Baichan and Clive Lloyd, who scored 164 against Pakistan at Lahore in 1975.

Bonner pulled off-spinner Mehidy Hasan over square leg for a boundary with the first ball of the day and Mayers brought up the century stand by hitting Mustafizur Rahman for a four and six off successive deliveries.

Mayer became the 15th West Indies batsman to get a debut century when he edged a Mustafizur ball to the boundary between slip and gully.

Bangladesh scored 430 and 223-8 declared. The West Indies made 259 in their first innings.