Mayock fired after three seasons as Raiders GM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Las Vegas Raiders on Monday fired Mike Mayock, relieving the team's general manger of his duties two days after they lost an NFL playoff game to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mayock spent three years as the club's GM after succeeding Reggie McKenzie.

"We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future," the Raiders said in a news release.

The Raiders lost 26-19 to the Bengals on Saturday ending a turbulent season that featured the resignation of coach Jon Gruden over an email scandal, the arrest of top receiver Henry Ruggs over a deadly car crash and the release of cornerback Damon Arnette over a threatening viral video.

Gruden resigned last October in the wake of a scandal which revealed that he had reportedly used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language dating back to 2010.

Rich Bisaccia became the team's interim head coach and guided the Raiders to a playoff spot.

During Mayock's time as general manager, the Raiders went 25-24.