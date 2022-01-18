UrduPoint.com

Mayock Fired After Three Seasons As Raiders GM

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Mayock fired after three seasons as Raiders GM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Las Vegas Raiders on Monday fired Mike Mayock, relieving the team's general manger of his duties two days after they lost an NFL playoff game to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mayock spent three years as the club's GM after succeeding Reggie McKenzie.

"We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future," the Raiders said in a news release.

The Raiders lost 26-19 to the Bengals on Saturday ending a turbulent season that featured the resignation of coach Jon Gruden over an email scandal, the arrest of top receiver Henry Ruggs over a deadly car crash and the release of cornerback Damon Arnette over a threatening viral video.

Gruden resigned last October in the wake of a scandal which revealed that he had reportedly used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language dating back to 2010.

Rich Bisaccia became the team's interim head coach and guided the Raiders to a playoff spot.

During Mayock's time as general manager, the Raiders went 25-24.

Related Topics

Scandal Car Las Vegas Cincinnati October Top General Motors Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2022

39 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

44 minutes ago
 UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

9 hours ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

9 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

9 hours ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.