Mazari Hails FIFA's Decision To Lift Ban On Pak Football

Muhammad Rameez Published July 01, 2022

Mazari hails FIFA's decision to lift ban on Pak football

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :While congratulating the whole nation, the Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari lauded FIFA's decision to lift the ban that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

Heartiest congratulations from the Minister and Pakistan sports board (PSB) DG Col. (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman to the nation and Pakistani football players on lifting of the ban that was imposed due to undue third-party interference, said a press release.

Rounds of talks between Pakistan Sports Board and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination with officials of the Normalization Committee and different groups eventually saw the Normalization Committee return to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) headquarters after handing over six to eight-month roadmap to hold the elections.

IPC Ministry and PSB wish Normalization Committee to complete the election process within the given time frame so that the game can resume.

