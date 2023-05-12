Mazari hands over regularization letters to 10 PSB employees

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari on Friday distributed regularization letters to the ten employees of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), who were appointed on contract basis under the Prime Minister Assistance Package for the families of employees who die during the service

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari on Friday distributed regularization letters to the ten employees of Pakistan Sports board (PSB), who were appointed on contract basis under the Prime Minister Assistance Package for the families of employees who die during the service.

A ceremony in this regard was held here at the Media Centre of PSB wherein Director General of PSB Shoaib Khoso and other officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister, who is also President of PSB said it was a great moment for the newly-regularized employees as it would mark the end of a period of uncertainty and instability of service.

"This is the beginning of a new chapter in your professional careers. I hope you will continue working with the same passion and dedication, which you demonstrated during your contract employment period," he said.

He asked the PSB employees to try their best in facilitating the sports persons and coaches and work hard for the betterment of sports in Pakistan.

The employees thanked the minister for taking keen interest in their regularization and assured to work hard for the betterment of the organization.