Mazari wants PFF elections held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rahman Mazari has asked the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) normalization committee to hold the body's elections as early as possible.

The minister met with President Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa and also informed him about the situation.

The football future in Pakistan is on brink, as the normalization committee has failed to hold elections despite course of several months, he told APP.

The minister also urged Al Khalifa to play his role for holding elections of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on urgent bases.

He said during the meeting with President AFC in Bahrain he raised the issue of PFF elections as the normalization committee has failed so far in this regard.

Mazari said that PFF elections should be held soon adding that the AFC President has assured to resolve all concerns in this regards.