Mazhar bags Azadi Cup deaf title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Mazhar bagged the Deaf Title of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament held at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Mazhar of Wah Cant won the Deaf Titles of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament with 279 points while Umar of Islamabad got 2nd position with 236 points and Nazeer also of Wah Cantt bagged third position with 215 points.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman was also present on the occasion to cheer up the players for the competitions.