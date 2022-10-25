UrduPoint.com

Mazzulla, Williams Tossed As Celtics Crash To First Loss

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Mazzulla, Williams tossed as Celtics crash to first loss

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Boston Celtics crashed to their first loss of the season in a stormy 120-102 road defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Monday that saw head coach Joe Mazzulla and star power forward Grant Williams ejected.

After opening their campaign with three straight wins, the Celtics looked poised to deliver another statement victory as they sprinted into a 19-point lead midway through the first quarter at Chicago's United Center.

But Chicago regrouped swiftly and stifled the Celtics' offensive game to come roaring back in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 35-15 to open up a 65-54 lead at half-time.

The Bulls added another 35 points in the third quarter to romp into a 21-point lead heading into the fourth.

By that stage Celtics interim head coach Mazzulla had already been tossed from the game, ordered back to the locker room after backing star Jayson Tatum's questioning of a refereeing decision.

A grim night for Boston got worse early in the fourth quarter when Williams was also tossed for bumping into referee Cheryl Flores as he got to his feet.

Williams remonstrated furiously before storming off down the tunnel to jeers from the Chicago crowd.

DeMar DeRozan led the scoring for Chicago with 25 points while Ayo Dosunmu added 22 points.

Zach LaVine (19 points), Nikola Vucevic (18) and Derrick Jones Jr. (10) also made double figures for the Bulls.

Tatum (26 points) and Jaylen Brown (21) led Boston's scorers.

Mazzulla blamed his ejection on a loss of composure.

"It's unfortunate," he told reporters. "We have to be composed in all situations.

"Regardless of what happens, we have to be better, more composed, and it starts with me." Mazzulla was also dismayed by the defensive shortcomings that allowed Chicago to come back after the Celtics' fast start.

"I think we just let go of the rope defensively," Mazzulla said.

"When you get off to a great start like that you have to continue to play, especially on the road." In Memphis, Ja Morant and team-mate Desmond Bane scored 38 points each as the Grizzlies overpowered the Brooklyn Nets 134-124.

It was another barnstorming performance from Morant, who has averaged just over 34 points per game in four outings this season.

However, the 23-year-old star was forced to share top billing with team-mate Bane, whose 38-point haul included 8-of-10 from three-point range.

Brooklyn kept in touch with the Grizzlies throughout thanks to 37 points each from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

It marked the first time since 1983 that four players in one game have scored 35 points or more.

Irving described the third quarter which saw Memphis pile on an eye-watering 45 points as "horrendous." "When you give up 39 points in the first quarter and 45 points in the third quarter -- that's just not a trait of a great team on the defensive end," Irving said.

Irving reserved special praise for Grizzlies talisman Morant.

"He's an incredible student of the game and he takes his craft very seriously," Irving said.

"A trait of a great player is that they don't have fear -- and Ja doesn't have any fear, night-in, night-out." The Philadelphia 76ers finally got off the mark with their first win of the season in a 120-106 defeat of the Indiana Pacers.

James Harden led the Sixers' scorers with 29 points while Joel Embiid added 26, including a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line.

In Miami, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam combined for 47 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Heat 98-90 in a low-scoring game.

Toronto snatched victory after outscoring Miami 27-14 in a decisive fourth quarter that saw Nick Nurse's men rain down five three-pointers.

Related Topics

Student Road Toronto Flores Lead Memphis Boston Philadelphia Miami Chicago National University All From Share Top Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

21 minutes ago
 Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

9 hours ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

9 hours ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

9 hours ago
 US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Ch ..

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Just ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.