Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Mbappe Angered By PSG's Use Of His Image In Advertising Campaign

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 06, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Mbappe angered by PSG's use of his image in advertising campaign

Kylian Mbappe on Thursday complained about Paris Saint-Germain's use of a video of him for their season-ticket advertising campaign, before the club removed the footage

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Kylian Mbappe on Thursday complained about Paris Saint-Germain's use of a video of him for their season-ticket advertising campaign, before the club removed the footage.

PSG's star striker said he would fight for "individual image rights" after an interview with him was used by the club in a video to promote ticket sales for next season.

"At no time was I informed of the content of the interview," Mbappe said on Instagram.

"It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don't agree with this published video.

"This is why I am fighting for individual image rights.

PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain." French champions PSG later took the video down from their website and YouTube channel, although it can still be viewed on other YouTube channels.

France captain Mbappe was the only player to speak in the promotional film.

Lionel Messi, who a source told AFP earlier this week is set to leave PSG at the end of this season, was not featured.

Mbappe previously called for individual image rights for players while on international duty with France.

PSG did not comment on Mbappe's remarks when contacted.

Related Topics

Film And Movies France YouTube Family From PSG Instagram

Recent Stories

NA body on PA&SS held meeting under chairmanship M ..

NA body on PA&SS held meeting under chairmanship MNA Saira Bano

49 seconds ago
 VP Harris to Announce Major Deal to Deploy 1.2GW o ..

VP Harris to Announce Major Deal to Deploy 1.2GW of Solar Power in Georgia - Whi ..

2 minutes ago
 US Review of Afghan Exit to Be Released Thursday, ..

US Review of Afghan Exit to Be Released Thursday, Outlines Lessons Learned - Kir ..

2 minutes ago
 Hailey College organises workshop for PhD scholars ..

Hailey College organises workshop for PhD scholars

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues code ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues code of conduct for Punjab, NA by-p ..

10 seconds ago
 Nearly One-Third of US Adults Believe Biden Should ..

Nearly One-Third of US Adults Believe Biden Should Be Re-Elected President - Pol ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.