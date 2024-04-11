Open Menu

Mbappe For Once Fails To Deliver To Leave PSG Up Against It

Muhammad Rameez Published April 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Kylian Mbappe has earned a reputation as a player who delivers on the biggest occasions, but the France superstar for once struggled to make an impact as Paris Saint-Germain went down to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha scored PSG's goals in a 3-2 defeat at the Parc des Princes which leaves them with work to do to rescue the tie in next week's second leg.

They will surely need Mbappe to be at his best in that game on Tuesday at Montjuic if they are to reach the semi-finals for what would be just the third time in 13 years since the transformative Qatari takeover of the club.

"I don't speak about individual players after a game, especially after a defeat," insisted Paris coach Luis Enrique, refusing to criticise his star forward's performance.

"I speak about the team, about my work.

There are a lot of things to improve.

"The coach is of course the number one person responsible and I accept it that way."

Scorer of 39 goals for his club this season, Mbappe was described as "invisible" against Barcelona by newspaper Le Parisien, which pointed out that he managed just three attempts on goal during the game, none of which troubled Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

In searching for reasons why PSG lost and why Mbappe struggled, the finger could be pointed at the tactics chosen by Luis Enrique.

His decision to select Marco Asensio in the starting line-up did not pay off, and the Ligue 1 side were much improved after the Spaniard was replaced by Bradley Barcola at half-time.

That move saw Dembele switch from the right wing to a position much closer to Mbappe, and both Dembele and Barcola hit the woodwork in the second half.

