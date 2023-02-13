Mbappe included in PSG squad for Bayern Champions League tie

Kylian Mbappe has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their Champions League last 16, first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday after making a faster-than-expected return to training following a thigh injury

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Kylian Mbappe has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their Champions League last 16, first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday after making a faster-than-expected return to training following a thigh injury.

After Mbappe suffered the injury against Montpellier on February 1, the French champions said he would be out for three weeks.

On Saturday, coach Christophe Galtier said he did not think Mbappe would play on Tuesday.

"I don't think so. He follows his rehabilitation protocol. He was a victim of a muscle injury," Galtier said after PSG lost 3-1 away at Monaco in Ligue 1. "We will take zero, zero, zero risk with Kylian." But his name featured in the squad of 22 players announced by PSG on Monday, along with Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti, both of whom sat out the Monaco game due to injury.

Mbappe trained on Sunday and on Monday was seen in the part of training which is open to the media, participating in an exercise with Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Verratti, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had previously suggested PSG were playing mind games when they announced the France superstar would not be fit for the first leg.

"I am preparing for the game as if he is going to play," Nagelsmann said last week.

Qatari-owned PSG are seeking to stay on course to win the Champions League for the first time.