Mbappe Left Out Of France Squad For November Internationals

Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the France squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and Italy after coach Didier Deschamps omitted the Real Madrid superstar from his list of players named on Thursday

It is the second successive France squad from which the national team captain has been absent after he also missed the October double-header against Israel and Belgium.

The 25-year-old was rested for last month's matches in order to help him recover from a minor thigh injury suffered playing for Real.

However, that quickly became a source of controversy when he returned to action for Real days later, before France had even played.

Mbappe was absent for France's 4-1 win over Israel in Budapest and a 2-1 win in Belgium, and instead travelled to Stockholm for a short break with members of his entourage.

It was following that trip that Swedish media reported he was being investigated for an alleged rape. Mbappe himself said those reports were "fake news" while his lawyer said the player would take action for libel.

A Swedish prosecutor confirmed that an investigation had been opened, without naming Mbappe.

Since then, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward has made four appearances for his club, scoring one goal. However, he remains short of his explosive best form.

More Stories From Sports