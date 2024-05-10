Mbappe Says He Will Leave PSG At End Of Season
Muhammad Rameez Published May 10, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Kylian Mbappe confirmed on Friday that he will leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Kylian Mbappe confirmed on Friday that he will leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.
"I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks," Mbappe said in a video posted on social media.
"I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday."
PSG have already secured the Ligue 1 title, their 10th in the last 12 seasons, and will pick up the trophy after Sunday's game against Toulouse, which will be their last of the campaign on home turf.
Mbappe informed PSG privately in February of his intention to depart when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.
The 25-year-old has never said as much publicly, though, far less confirmed where he will be going next, but it appears certain that he is bound for Real Madrid.
