Mbappe Sends PSG Into French Cup Last 16
Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Kylian Mbappe grabbed two goals and a pair of assists as Paris Saint-Germain brushed past third-tier Orleans 4-1 on Saturday to reach the last 16 of the French Cup.
Mbappe opened the scoring with a neat low finish before doubling his tally in the second half from the penalty spot following a handball in the area.
The France captain, with 28 goals in 26 appearances for PSG this season, set up his team's third by clipping a cross for Goncalo Ramos to head home.
Orleans got a consolation through captain Nicolas Saint-Ruf, with 17-year-old Senny Mayulu getting his first PSG goal after being played in by Mbappe.
"We're used to it. These are normal performances for Kylian Mbappe," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.
"It was match that could have become difficult, against a team that plays in a lower division but plays good football. It could have been tricky if we had eased up."
Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick as Monaco defeated second-tier Rodez 3-1 earlier in the day, while last season's runners-up Nantes lost to lower-league opponents.
Ben Yedder struck his first from the penalty spot and then netted twice more in the second half after Stone Mambo had equalised for Ligue 2 side Rodez.
Malik Tchokounte's header earned second-division Laval a 1-0 win at Nantes, who won the competition in 2022 but were thrashed in the final by Toulouse last year.
Nice held off Bordeaux to advance 3-2 with Morgan Sanson notching a brace for the team second in the top flight.
Brest, flying high in third place in Ligue 1, avoided an upset away to fourth-tier Trelissac, coming from behind to win 2-1 with late goals from Kenny Lala and Martin Satriano.
Le Puy, who also play in the fourth division, dumped out a team two levels above them, defeating Dunkerque 2-1. Valenciennes beat Paris FC by the same scoreline.
