MBR Creative Sports Award Announce International Sports Innovation Conference

Top sports celebrities expected for first edition of the Conference, which will be held on Nov 18 under the theme of ‘Tolerance and Peace in Sport’

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has announced the launch of a new International Sports Innovation Conference, which will be held in Dubai on November 18 under the theme “Tolerance and Peace in Sport”.

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees, has approved the list of speakers for the Conference, which includes a number of prominent Olympic champions as well young athletes.

HE Mattar Al Tayer said: “The International Sports Innovation Conference is a new addition to Dubai’s sports calendar, launched by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award in its 11th year, based on its role as a Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives for empowerment of communities.

“Sport plays a big role in spreading the message of tolerance and peace among people, and is also a means to strengthen relationships and the spirit of co-operation and co-existence between the different components of a community.

“Based on the instructions of our wise leadership and the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and the Patron of the MBR Creative Sports Award, and guidance of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Award, the MBR Creative Sports Award has, since its inception 11 years ago, always sought to inspire and encourage creativity and innovation in the sports sector in not just the UAE and the Arab world, but around the globe.

“The Award has also sought to promote noble values associated with sports and we have honoured champions who have contributed in this sphere. The Award has honoured not just athletes, coaches and sports administrators, but also institutions, who, through their creative initiatives, have helped spread the message of physical activity and of universal values of justice, integrity, equality and empowerment of women.

“Today, with the launch of the International Sports Innovation Conference we have added another dimension to the MBR Creative Sports Award and the focus of the inaugural edition of the conference will be tolerance and peace in sports.

“We have been careful in deciding the list of speakers for the Conference, choosing sports personalities who have always championed these value, not through mere words but in action. Many of these personalities will be participating in a sports conference in the Middle East for the first time.

“We have made sure that each of them represents a side that elucidates the objectives of the Award and its logo and helps us in achieving the noble objectives of organising this Conference.

“Our guest list includes influential leaders of the sports movement, and decorated world and Olympic champions, who are an inspiration for children growing up around the globe. We will also be announcing some important initiatives for Arab sports at the Conference, in the presence of these big international sports stars.”

The Conference is scheduled to be held at Hilton Al Habtoor hotel, and the names of the speakers and the official programme will be revealed later.

