UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCC Beat Lahore Qalandars By Four Wickets

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:08 PM

MCC beat Lahore Qalandars by four wickets

Ravi Bopara’s match-winning 42 earns him man-of-the-match award

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th February, 2020) Marylebone Cricket Club started off their tour of Lahore with a four-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in a 20-over match at Gaddafi Stadium.

Ravi Bopara orchestrated the win for the visitors with a 37-ball 42 - studded with two fours and a six - as MCC chased down a 136-run target with four balls spare. He was supported by Samit Patel, who made 31 runs from 25 balls and struck two sixes and a four.

MCC captain Kumar Sangakkara, batting at number three, scored 25 off 27, hitting three fours.

Mohammad Faizan returned two for 18 in 2.2 overs and was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar, Lahore Qalandars captain, made 45 and 40 not out respectively as MCC elected to field after winning the toss.

Fakhar smashed five fours and a six in his 36-ball stay at the crease, while Sohail’s 28-ball stay saw him hit two sixes and a four.

MCC’s Roelof van der Merwe picked two wickets for 17 runs.

For his match-winning knock, Ravi Bopara was named man-of-the-match.

MCC will now face Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over match at Aitchison College on Sunday, 16 February.

Scores in brief

Lahore Qalandars 135-5, 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 45, Sohail Akhtar 40; Roelof van der Merwe 2-17)

Marylebone Cricket Club 136-6, 19.2 overs (Ravi Bopara 42, Samit Patel 31, Kumar Sangakkara 25; Mohammad Faizan 2-18)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Van Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zaman February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs graduates 1st batch of “Dubai Cust ..

3 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 action to be called in Urdu

8 minutes ago

15 people died in bus accident in Jhal Magsi

12 minutes ago

Commissioning Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy’s Offsho ..

14 minutes ago

India Urges Turkey to Not Interfere in Region's In ..

22 minutes ago

Marylebone Cricket Club beat Lahore Qalandars by f ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.