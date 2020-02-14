MCC beat Qalandars by 4 wickets in T20 match

Ravi Bopara and Samit Patel employed their experience of the Twenty20 cricket and the pitch conditions as the MCC overhauled Lahore Qalandars' meager total of 135-5 by four wickets in the unofficial Twenty20 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Ravi Bopara and Samit Patel employed their experience of the Twenty20 cricket and the pitch conditions as the MCC overhauled Lahore Qalandars' meager total of 135-5 by four wickets in the unofficial Twenty20 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday.

Ravi Bopara was awarded man of the match for his responsible knock of 42 besides a match-winning fourth wicket partnership of 60 runs with Samit Patel (31) which enabled MCC win the match with ease. MCC Captain Kumar Sangakara scored 25 runs off 27 balls after first two wickets fell for mere 13 runs on the board. Usman Shinwari bowled with purpose and gave away only 16 runs in his quota of four overs.

Batting first Lahore Qalandars, led by Sohail Akhter, posted a below-par total of 135-5 in their allotted 20 overs with Sohail Akhter (40 n.o.), Fakhar Zaman (45) and Salman Butt (28) and their innings could never flourish as the wickets kept tumbling.

Roelof van der Merwe was the main destroyer for MCC who clinched 2 wickets for a miserly 17 runs in four overs while Fred Klaassen also bowled frugally and gave away 23 runs for 1 wicket.

Lahore Qlanadars had played their young players instead of fielding the full side. Muhammad Hafeez got out without scoring while he bowled only 2 overs for 13 runs. Muhammad Hafeez was bowling for the first time after his bowling action was cleared.

In the post match ceremony, MCC Captain Kumar Sangakara hailed the Lahore crowds which had turned up in large numbers to watch the match and support cricket. He also thanked PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan for inviting them to Pakistan.

MCC would play a 50 overs match against Pakistan Shaheens at the Aitchison College on February 16 (Sunday).