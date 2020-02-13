MCC team led by Sangakkara arrives in Pakistan after 48 years

(@fidahassanain)

The team is doing seven-day tour and will play three T20s and one one-day match against Pakistan.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2020) Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), one of the world’s biggest cricket team, led by former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has arrived in Lahore today.

The team has arrived in Pakistan after 48 years on a seven-day tour. The sources say that the team will start its practice session at Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore. PCB Chief Executive Waseem Khan has said that he and Kumar Sangakkara will address a joint press conference.

Kumar Sangakkara who is leading MCC team has arrived in Pakistan after long gap of eleven years.

He is one of the players who became victim of 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lankan Team after which the international cricket was banned in Pakistan.

According to the schedule, MCC team will play three T20s and one one-day match. One-day match is scheduled between MCC team and Pakistan on Feb 16 at Aitcheson College Lahore. The T20 matches will also be played at the same venue on Feb 17 and 19.