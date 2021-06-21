ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The announcement of Royal London Series ODIs and Vitality IT20s against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in June and July would be part of the Government's Events Research Programme has delighted Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

This is another big news following the recent announcement by the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) which would allow the cricketers to enhance their capacities from the current restriction of 25%, before the anticipated lifting of all restrictions by the Government on 19 July.

Further details on capacities and spectator arrangements for the men's ODI between England and Pakistan at Lord's on July 10 were being worked through with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, ECB as well as Public Health England and our own Safety Advisory Group.

"This is very welcome news for all cricket supporters, and specifically for those with tickets to come to Lord's on July 10," lords.org quoted Guy Lavender, MCC Chief Executive & Secretary as saying.

"Our teams are working incredibly hard to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to Lord's for this fixture", he added.

"After the disappointment of summer 2020, this is fantastic news for cricket and paves the pathway back to a return to normality. We are happy to play our part in making this happen and seeing full crowds back again in sports stadium and at other large events," he said.