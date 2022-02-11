UrduPoint.com

McDermott Hits 53 As Sri Lanka Restrict Australia To 149 For Nine

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2022 | 04:24 PM

McDermott hits 53 as Sri Lanka restrict Australia to 149 for nine

Ben McDermott smacked 53 to top score as Australia put on 149 for nine in the opening Twenty20 clash against Sri Lanka in Sydney on Friday, with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga taking three wickets

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Ben McDermott smacked 53 to top score as Australia put on 149 for nine in the opening Twenty20 clash against Sri Lanka in Sydney on Friday, with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga taking three wickets.

Sri Lanka captain Dusan Shanaka won the toss and sent Australia into bat, with lively pace and bounce restricting the home team to just 21 off the opening four overs.

McDermott, in the side for David Warner who is being rested ahead of Australia's upcoming tour to Pakistan, started to wind up in the fifth over, smacking the first six of the day off Hasaranga.

But the world's number one T20 bowler worked his magic four balls later with a googly to break the opening partnership and bowl Aaron Finch for eight.

Debutant Josh Inglis joined McDermott and they began to up the ante before light rain forced a 29-minute delay.

No overs were lost and when they returned McDermott, the Big Bash league's top-scorer this season, blasted a huge six off Shanaka to pass his previous high-score of 35 in his 18th international.

They reached the half-way mark at 75 for one before Sri Lanka got back in the game.

Inglis (23) departed to Chamika Karunaratne and Glenn Maxwell only lasted five balls, caught for seven at deep square leg to Hasaranga going for a big hit.

McDermott brought up his maiden 50 off 38 balls before the dangerous Hasaranga struck again, removing Steve Smith for nine.

Karunaratne then trapped McDermott lbw for 53, with three wickets tumbling for just 17 runs.

Big-hitting Marcus Stoinis slogged an entertaining 30 off 17 balls before the impressive Binura Fernando removed him and Matthew Wade in successive balls.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins also fell cheaply as Australia lost their last eight wickets for 69 runs.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 World Australia Sri Lanka Sydney David Binura Fernando Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tyi ..

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tying knot

28 minutes ago
 47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

1 minute ago
 10 more schools closed in Mardan

10 more schools closed in Mardan

8 minutes ago
 DC bans arms display in Mardan

DC bans arms display in Mardan

8 minutes ago
 China's sacred mountain home to 359 species of wil ..

China's sacred mountain home to 359 species of wild birds

8 minutes ago
 Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misa ..

Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misadventure

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>