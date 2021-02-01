McGarry comes to the fore once again in 10K, Garret and Ameir top in the 5K and 2.5K

Dubai Sports Council’s Dubai Women’s Running Challenge heads for the finish line at Al Seef this Saturday with fourth and final stage

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Feb, 2021) The United Kingdom duo of Charlotte McGarry and Lisa Garrett topped the 10K and 5K timesheets in Stage 3 of Dubai Women’s Running Challenge at Dubai Garden Glow in Zabeel Park, while Amira Ameir of Tanzania clocked the fastest time in the 2.5km Run.

McGarry, who had also clocked the fastest time in the 10K of Stage 2 at Palm Jumeirah, cruised to the finish in 39 minutes and 39 seconds, finishing a minute and 11 seconds ahead of her compatriot Becky Hayward (40:50), winner of the 10K in Stage 1 at Dubai Safari Park, while Russia’s Tatiana Savelyeva (43:14) was a further two minutes and 24 seconds behind in the overall standings.

Garrett, meanwhile, was fastest in the 5K, finishing a minute and 39 seconds ahead of Lebanon’s Mona Renno (21:35), while Analyn Fuglestad (21:51) of Norway was third.

In the 2.5K Run, the Ameir sisters of Tanzania – Amira and Aliyaa – eclipsed Stage 2 winner Khlood Al Saadi of Oman, with Amira clocking 9:44 to finish at the top of the leaderboard. Aliya (10:26) had the second-best time, while Al Saadi finished third with a time of 10:40.

The fourth and final stage of the Dubai Women’s Running Challenge will take place on February 6 in Al Seef, and participants are already looking forward to Saturday, when they run through the cultural and historical district of Dubai, and soak up the unique atmosphere of the place.