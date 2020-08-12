McGill makes fast start to World Snooker semi-final

Anthony McGill made a fast start to his World Snooker Championship semi-final against Kyren Wilson as the Scot raced into a 6-2 lead on Wednesday

The 29-year-old is playing in his first World Championship semi-final, but he showed no signs of nerves as he won the first three frames at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

McGill rounded off a superb performance with a break of 92 to secure a four-frame advantage against eighth seeded Wilson.

McGill showed no ill effects from his late night quarter-final finish against Kurt Maflin as he stormed into a 2-0 lead with breaks of 83 and 78 respectively.

Wilson ran out of position on the green when on a break of 55 in the third frame and a poor safety allowed McGill to extend his lead.

The seventh frame threatened to be a turning point when McGill missed a simple blue to the middle when on the cusp of going 6-1 in front.

Wilson, who had stunned defending champion Judd Trump in the quarter-finals, stepped in to clear the colours and reduce the deficit.

But McGill recovered to wrap up a highly satisfactory first session with one of his biggest breaks of the tournament to re-establish his four-frame lead.