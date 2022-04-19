MCI Floodlight Badminton Tournament to kick off tomorrow

The Directorate of Sports, Culture and Tourism Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and Capital Development Authority will hold a 'Floodlight Badminton Tournament' from April 20-21 in which enthusiasts and professional badminton players may take part

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Sports, Culture and Tourism Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and Capital Development Authority will hold a 'Floodlight Badminton Tournament' from April 20-21 in which enthusiasts and professional badminton players may take part.

The event will commence from 9 p.m., while concluding at 2 p.m at the Iqbal Hall in G-7.

According to focal person Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum MCI, on April 20, matches would be conducted between male participants, while their female counterparts would play at the same venue the next day, April 21.

"10 year old players and above can take part in this competition" he added, "more than 40 players are expected to join the two-day tournament".

At the conclusion, prizes would be distributed among the participants.

Chief Commissioner ICT and Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed, Chief Metropolitan Officer MCI Captain (R) Ali Asghar, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon, Director sports Culture and Tourism Aamir Shehzad would be attending the function.

Meanwhile, the Men's Inter-club Basketball championship which commenced on April 17 at the Multipurpose Sports Centre is currently underway.

Sixteen clubs took part in this series. The series is being organised in coordination with the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) in order to provide professional referees and umpires to the contestants.

Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum said: "The matches are being conducted in compliance with the league system."Secretary PBF Ouj e Zahoor would be the guest of honor at this championship.