MCI Twin City Tennis C'ship From Saturday

Muhammad Rameez Published February 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MCI Twin City Tennis C'ship from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will organize MCI Twin City Tennis Championship from February 26 to 27 here at Islamabad Tennis Complex.

The Tournament includes Men Singles, Ladies Singles, Boys Under 18 and Girls Under 18 events, said a press release issued here.

The event would kick off on Saturday at 9:30am and the final will be played on Sunday at 2pm.

Players from different clubs of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Wah Cantt, Taxila and surroundings would feature in the extravaganza.

>