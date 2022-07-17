UrduPoint.com

McIlroy And Hovland Share Lead After British Open Third Round

Muhammad Rameez Published July 17, 2022 | 02:10 AM

McIlroy and Hovland share lead after British Open third round

St Andrews, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Former champion Rory McIlroy and Norway's Viktor Hovland and will take a share of the lead into the final round of the 150th British Open at St Andrews after ending Saturday level on 16 under par.

The duo went out together in the penultimate pairing on Saturday afternoon after sitting at 10-under overnight, three shots behind Australia's Cameron Smith, the leader at the halfway stage on 13 under par.

McIlroy, the Open champion in 2014, posted his second 66 of the week with five birdies as well as a sensational eagle two at the 10th, where he chipped in from a greenside bunker.

The one blemish on his card was a bogey at the difficult 17th.

Hovland, the world number nine who has never enjoyed a top-10 finish at a major, recorded an outstanding six-under-par 66 with six birdies -- including four in a row from the third -- and no dropped shots.

Sunday risks becoming a straight shoot-out between those two who sit four shots clear of nearest challengers Smith and Cameron Young of the United States.

Smith and Young went out in the final pairing of the day on Saturday but Smith bogeyed the first and never got going in a one-over-par round of 73.

That left him at 12-under for the championship, level with Young, who had a 71.

Kim Si-woo of South Korea and world number one Scottie Scheffler, the Masters champion, will both go into Sunday at 11-under, while Dustin Johnson is at 10-under.

Tommy Fleetwood shot a fine 66 to sit at nine-under alongside his fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, the US Open champion, and Australia's Adam Scott.

Related Topics

World Australia Norway Fine Young Lead Eagle South Korea United States Adam Scott Dustin Johnson Sunday From Share US Open

Recent Stories

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

48 minutes ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

48 minutes ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

48 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

48 minutes ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

48 minutes ago
 Vingegaard holds off Pogacar in heated Tour de Fra ..

Vingegaard holds off Pogacar in heated Tour de France duel

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.