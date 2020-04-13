UrduPoint.com
McIlroy Hoping Schedule Change Leads To Masters Breakthrough

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

McIlroy hoping schedule change leads to Masters breakthrough

Rory McIlroy is hoping the rescheduling of the 2020 golf calendar can help him complete a career grand slam at the Masters in November

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Rory McIlroy is hoping the rescheduling of the 2020 golf Calendar can help him complete a career grand slam at the Masters in November.

All four of golf's majors have been affected by strict government restrictions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Open Championship has been cancelled and the three American majors rescheduled for the second half of the year.

Rather than its usual position as the first major of the year, The Masters will round off a hectic four months that is also scheduled to include the PGA Championship, US Open and Ryder Cup.

"The Masters means so much. Obviously it's the last major for me to win but putting that aside, it is such a special place, so many great memories already," McIlroy said in an Instagram Live with Nike Golf.

"I always feel there's this bit of anticipation going into Augusta, the first big event of the year. There's all this hype.

"I don't think it will feel like that this year, it will feel different but it's something I'm looking forward to.

"It's going to be a different Masters this year but personally, maybe selfishly, that's what I need to get the jacket."The Northern Irishman is also hoping to get the chance to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup, which has so far retained its original dates from September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

