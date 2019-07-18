UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

McIlroy Makes Nightmare Start At Portrush With First-hole Quadruple-bogey

Zeeshan Mehtab 31 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:36 PM

McIlroy makes nightmare start at Portrush with first-hole quadruple-bogey

Home favourite Rory McIlroy made a nightmare start with an opening-hole quadruple-bogey on Thursday as the British Open returned to Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951

Portrush, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Home favourite Rory McIlroy made a nightmare start with an opening-hole quadruple-bogey on Thursday as the British Open returned to Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951.

Organisers the R&A are expecting the second-biggest ever Open attendance, with 237,750 people estimated to come through the gates this week, but the spectators were left disappointed by McIlroy's immediate collapse.

The four-time major champion, who fired a course-record 61 at Portrush at the age of just 16 in 2005, was given a huge reception on the first tee.

But he hooked his opening iron shot out of bounds by just a few feet, hitting a watching fan in the process, before pulling his second shot from the tee into the rough.

McIlroy then had to take a drop after finding an unplayable lie next to the green, and eventually tapped in with his eighth stroke.

There were cheers elsewhere on the Dunluce links early on, though, as Northern Irishman Darren Clarke moved to two-under par after 15 holes.

The 50-year-old, who won the Claret Jug in 2011, reached the top of the leaderboard at three-under through five holes after striking the first tee shot of the tournament at 0535 GMT (0635 local), before mixing two bogeys with a birdie.

There was a four-way tie for the lead in the early stages, with Ireland's Shane Lowry, Charley Hoffman, Swede Alex Noren and Robert MacIntyre all reaching three-under.

Related Topics

Lead Ireland All From Top

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

12 minutes ago

Following Shahid Khaqan, NAB to arrest Miftah Isma ..

39 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes New Agreements of Trilateral Group o ..

28 seconds ago

Portugal to invest 1.5 mln euros to monitor space ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan supports lasting peace, stability in Afgh ..

31 seconds ago

Kiev's Plan to Ease Passport Procedures for Ukrain ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.