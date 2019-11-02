UrduPoint.com
McIlroy 'not Thinking' Of Koepka After Taking Shanghai Lead

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:55 PM

Rory McIlroy said that world number one Brooks Koepka is the farthest thing from his mind after grabbing the third-round lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions on Saturday

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Rory McIlroy said that world number one Brooks Koepka is the farthest thing from his mind after grabbing the third-round lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions on Saturday.

The 29-year-old American Koepka stirred the pot after telling AFP that "I just don't view it as a rivalry", referring to world number two McIlroy.

"I've been out here for, what, five years. Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour," Koepka said last month at the CJ Cup in South Korea.

But the 30-year-old McIlroy has repeatedly refused to bite and said in Shanghai that he has "massive respect" for Koepka, who is not at the WGC-HSBC Champions because of a knee injury.

Asked if that was a missed opportunity to make a point to the American, the Northern Irishman said: "He's a big draw in golf right now and unfortunately he's not healthy enough to play." "There's no part of me when I'm out there this week, trying to win this golf tournament, am I thinking about Brooks Koepka," McIlroy added after taking a one-shot lead.

"I'm thinking about myself, I'm thinking about trying to do the best that I can, and I'll leave all those other discussions to other people.

"But I have massive respect for Brooks.

"He's had an unbelievable few years in golf, and as I said, hopefully he makes a speedy recovery and he can get back on the course soon."

