McIlroy, Thomas start early as PGA opens at windy Kiawah

Kiawah Island, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Four-time major winners Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka and second-ranked Justin Thomas were set for early charges Thursday morning as the 103rd PGA Championship began at wind-swept Kiawah Island.

A field of 156 seeks a $1.98 million (1.6 million Euros) top prize at the par-72 Ocean course, the longest layout in major golf history at 7,876 yards.

McIlroy, Koepka and Thomas start off the 10th tee at 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT).

Three reigning major champions follow them 11 minutes later, with Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama of Japan joined by defending champion PGA Collin Morikawa and fellow American Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open winner.

Seventh-ranked McIlroy, who won the 2012 PGA at Kiawah Island by a record eight strokes, comes into the tournament off a victory two weeks ago at Quail Hollow that snapped an 18-month win drought.

"I was really encouraged by the way I played," McIlroy said. "My game is on the right track. I'm progressing." The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland has not won a major since the 2014 PGA but he could match Tiger Woods as the only players to win a PGA twice at the same venue. Woods won at Medinah in 1999 and 2006.

But McIlroy and his rivals will be challenged by the winds of Kiawah Island, where elevated hard greens with vast run-off areas promise one of the sport's most difficult tests.

"The key this week is going to be being disciplined in your approach and not chasing anything," McIlroy said. "The guy who does that is the guy who is going to have the best chance." Two-time US Open winner Koepka, seeking his third PGA victory in four years, is coming back after right knee surgery in March.

Matsuyama hopes to follow up his triumph last month at Augusta National, where he became the first Japanese man to win a major by taking the green jacket.

"Against the wind, we just have to hang on and just do your best," said Matsuyama. "This course is one that there are places where you just can't hit it." DeChambeau is dialing back his long distance strategy this week to better control shots in the brisk and fickle breezes.

"When the wind picks up, it's probably one of the hardest golf courses I've ever played." DeChambeau said.

Thomas, whose only major title came at the 2017 PGA, can overtake fellow American Dustin Johnson for world number one with a victory if Johnson is worse than solo fifth place.