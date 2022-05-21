UrduPoint.com

McKennie Back In US Squad For June Friendlies, Nations League

Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was recalled to the United States squad for upcoming international friendly and CONCACAF Nations League games on Friday.

McKennie has not played since suffering a broken bone in his foot in February, but has been declared fit for next month's international window.

The USA will step up their preparations for this year's World Cup in Qatar with friendlies against Morocco in Cincinnati on June 1 before taking on Uruguay in Kansas City four days later.

Both Morocco and Uruguay have also qualified for the World Cup.

US coach Gregg Berhalter's team then face CONCACAF Nations League group games against Grenada on June 10 in Austin, before taking on El Salvador on June 14.

"We are excited to get the group back together as we prepare to compete against two fellow World Cup participants and begin the defense of our Concacaf Nations League title," Berhalter said.

"With the World Cup six months away, we aim to maximize these opportunities and continue to progress as a team." The United States are drawn in Group B in Qatar, and will face England, Iran and either Wales, Ukraine or Scotland in the first round.

Next month's fixture against Grenada in Austin on June 10 will be the USA's last game on home soil before the World Cup.

In addition to four games in June, the US will play two more friendlies in September before heading to Qatar. The details of the September fixtures have yet to be confirmed.

US squad: Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG), Matt Turner (New England Revolution) Defenders: George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld/GER), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes/FRA), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal/CAN), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich/GER)Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor/TUR)

