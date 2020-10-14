UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

McKennie Positive Sends Juve Back Into Isolation

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

McKennie positive sends Juve back into isolation

US midfielder Weston McKennie has tested positive for coronavirus sending Juventus back into isolation, the Italian champions announced on Wednesday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :US midfielder Weston McKennie has tested positive for coronavirus sending Juventus back into isolation, the Italian champions announced on Wednesday.

McKennie, 22, is the second Juventus player to test positive this week after Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed a test while on national team duty.

"During the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Weston McKennie has tested positive for Covid-19," Juventus said in a statement, they said the team had gone into isolation on Wednesday evening.

"This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group." The entire Juventus squad was already isolating after two positive cases among non-playing staff on October 3, a procedure that did not prevent them from training or playing, but prohibits contact with the outside.

Italian health regulations stipulate that the two positive players must remain in self-isolation for at least ten days and test negative before rejoining their teammates.

Under UEFA rules a player must provide evidence that he is no longer sick a week before a European match.

Ronaldo who will miss Juventus's Champions League opener against Dynamo Kiev on October 20, must test negative on October 21 to play against Barcelona a week later.

The Portuguese Football Federation announced on Tuesday that Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, the day after Portugal drew 0-0 with France in Paris and would not be in the squad for Wednesday's UEFA Nations League match against Sweden in Lisbon.

The 35-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner was "asymptomatic" and had been placed in isolation after the positive test at the national team's training centre in Oeiras, a suburb of Lisbon.

Ronaldo left the Portuguese team camp near Lisbon on Wednesday to fly back to Northern Italy on his private jet, according to media reports.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini said on Tuesday that he had spoken to Ronaldo.

"He's fine and was sunbathing, he'll be back when he's ready," Chiellini said.

Chiellini said "we footballers know we take risks, and we are ready to take them, trying to minimise them as much as possible with all the necessary precautions.

"We must move forward because we know that football is important economically, and for the social value. In the coming weeks there will be other closures, and I believe football is important to people.

"The real victory is to finish the season, the result is secondary."He added: "We cannot stop. We are not worried, but clearly we often talk about it among ourselves with the awareness of what lies ahead."

Related Topics

Football France Fine Paris Lisbon Barcelona Kiev Italy Portugal Sweden October Media All From Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 1.5 million students compete for 5th edition ..

20 minutes ago

CBUAE withdraws AED10.9 bn in excess liquidity dur ..

35 minutes ago

Sufficient flour available on subsidized rates: AJ ..

22 seconds ago

S.Sudan government, rebels agree to work towards c ..

24 seconds ago

Municipal Corporation directed for better faciliti ..

25 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan for expediting wor ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.