McKeon Makes Commonwealth History As Peaty Roars Back

Muhammad Rameez Published August 03, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Australian swim star Emma McKeon became the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history on Tuesday by winning her 19th medal as Adam Peaty bounced back to win the 50m breaststroke.

McKeon reached the landmark in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final in Birmingham -- the final race of a pulsating night of action at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre -- with Australia taking gold.

The 28-year-old now has a total of 13 golds, five bronze medals and one silver across three Commonwealth games.

She moved one clear of shooters Michael Gault and Phil Adams and Chad le Clos, who slumped, devastated after South Africa finished fourth in the relay, denying him a share of the record.

He also finished an agonising fourth in the men's 100m butterfly earlier in the evening.

Olympic champion McKeon, 28, suffered a shock defeat earlier in the session in the 100m freestyle as the Australians locked down the podium.

Teenage star Mollie O'Callaghan took gold in a time of 52.63sec, with Shayna Jack pushing McKeon into third.

- Peaty glory - England's world record holder Peaty recovered from his surprise defeat in the men's 100m breaststroke earlier in the Games by holding off Australia's Sam Williamson to win the Commonwealth 50m event for the first time, touching in 26.

76sec.

A fired-up Peaty, who won by 0.21sec, was roared on by a passionate home crowd and thumped the water in delight after sealing victory.

"I had two options this morning -- I either fight or don't fight," Peaty told the BBC.

"Everyone who knows me, knows I fight. That means so much to me, because of what I have been through the last five years.

"I lost my spark towards the beginning of the week and I have it back now.

"There were a lot of emotions yesterday but a lot of people have got to understand that I reached the bottom of the bottom yesterday and to bring myself up with the crowd in my own mind and that is the result." On another glorious night in the pool for Australia, defending champion Ariarne Titmus (8:13.59) led a 1-2-3 for the team in the women's 800m freestyle and Elizabeth Dekkers won the women's 200m butterfly in 2:07.26.

South Africa started the penultimate evening of swimming action in Birmingham with a one-two in the women's 100m breaststroke, with Lara van Niekerk touching in 1:05.47, ahead of defending champion Tatjana Schoenmaker.

England's Brodie Williams took gold in the men's 200m backstroke in a time of 1:56.40 and Canada's Joshua Liendo won the men's 100m butterfly in 51.24.

