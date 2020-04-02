UrduPoint.com
McLaren Drivers Take Pay Cut Amid Cost-cutting Measures

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris have taken voluntary pay cuts as part of a raft of cost-cutting measures to help the team survive the coronavirus crisis with Formula One in lockdown

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris have taken voluntary pay cuts as part of a raft of cost-cutting measures to help the team survive the coronavirus crisis with Formula One in lockdown.

The British-based team will also use the UK government's furlough scheme to guarantee 80 percent of salary for staff up to a maximum of �2,500 ($3,000) a month.

"The McLaren Group is temporarily furloughing a number of employees as part of wider cost-cutting measures due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business," said an official spokesperson for McLaren.

"These measures are focused on protecting jobs in the short-term to ensure our employees return to full-time work as the economy recovers."The opening eight Grand Prixs of the 2020 season have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is still hope the season can resume at a later date with F1 CEO Chase Carey optimistically aiming for a Calendar of 15-18 races.

